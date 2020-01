New Castle police are investigating an explosion early Friday morning that damaged a car and a house.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle police are investigating an explosion early Friday morning that damaged a car and a house.

According to the fire department, the explosion happened about 1:20 a.m. on Wallace Avenue.

When crews got there, they found a disabled car in a driveway with the bumper blown off and the windows of the house shattered.

People live in the house but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.