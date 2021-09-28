Police investigating attempted homicide in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV)- Shenango Township police say they are currently investigating what may be an attempted homicide in New Castle.

Police were called to assist EMS on a medical call Monday at a house on Pennsylvania Avenue at 12:15 p.m.

Reports say they noticed two people when they arrived. Police also say the victims had been assaulted with blunt objects and edged weapons.

One of the victims, a man from New Castle, was flown to St. Elizabeth hospital in Youngstown. Reports say he is in critical condition.

The other male victim received treatment at UPMC Jameson hospital in New Castle. His health status is unknown.

Reports say criminal charges are pending against two known suspects. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle at 724-598-2211.