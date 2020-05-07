Police investigating after sewer workers find body in Masury

Sewer workers discovered the body behind O'Brien's Memorial Nursing Home on Brookfield Avenue

MASURY Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on an embankment in Masury.

Sewer workers discovered the body behind O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home on Brookfield Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

So far, a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino said it appears as if the body had been there for some time. Nothing appeared suspicious at the scene.

The coroner will complete an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Faustino said they’re investigating to determine if the body belongs to a person who was reported missing from the area awhile ago.