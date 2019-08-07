Police investigate shooting in Austintown

At least six police units were called to the scene

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have confirmed that one person was shot at a house in Austintown.

Several police cruisers converged on a house around midnight Tuesday in the 3000 block of Mahoning Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Austintown police are not confirming any details, but sources say the incident may have started with an argument between a man and a woman.

Crime scene tape was strung across the back of the driveway, and police were searching areas around the back of the house.

No suspects have been named.

We are working to get more details from investigators. Check back here for updates.