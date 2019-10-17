Police investigate after man found dead in Youngstown

Officers were called to the scene at the 100 block of Hilton Avenue around 11:07 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTVN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Youngstown Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Hilton Avenue around 10:07 p.m. after the department’s shot spotter activated indicating there was gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a black man in his mid-20s on the ground in the backyard of a house with multiple gunshot wounds.

A neighbor told First News they heard about 5 gunshots before police arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim. The Mahoning County Coroner and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (330) 742-8950.