SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) — Two people found dead inside a car in Texas are believed to be a missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend, the San Antonio Police Department announced during a press conference Tuesday night.

Police on the outskirts of San Antonio have been searching for 18-year-old Savannah Nicole Soto, who was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday in Leon Valley.

Her family said she was past her estimated delivery date.

A CLEAR alert, which stands for coordinated law enforcement adult rescue, was issued for Soto after her family reported that she was missing.

Authorities later found two bodies in a Kia Optima, described as the vehicle of Soto’s boyfriend, outside of the Colinas at Medical apartment complex in San Antonio.

“We do believe the two individuals are the female who was missing and her boyfriend,” Police Chief William McManus with the San Antonio Police Department said.

According to police, Soto missed an essential medical appointment. CBS News reports she was scheduled to have labor induced on Saturday.

Authorities believe she was traveling in a 2013 gray Kia Optima, license number 4289D57.

The Leon Valley Police Department has initiated an investigation into her disappearance and detectives are actively seeking additional witnesses for information. They ask anyone with information to contact the department.