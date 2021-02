Police were called to the 1100 block of Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle police have identified the man who was found shot to death in an alleyway over the weekend.

Investigators say the victim, identified as 39-year-old Jason Miles, was found with several gunshot wounds in an alley between Marshall Avenue and Harrison Street.

Police are still investigating.