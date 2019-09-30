Police identify elderly woman killed in Leetonia train accident

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was killed and a man was hurt in a train accident Monday in Leetonia.

Crews were called about 6:15 a.m. to the train crossing in the area of Chestnut Street at Hazel, near the Dairy Queen.

Leetonia Police Chief Allen Hauter said a Leetonia officer was sitting at a nearby Family Dollar when he was made aware that a car was stuck on the railroad tracks.

The officer ran to the car to help the couple get out of the vehicle. As he was assisting them, the gates initiated and the train was bearing down.

The officer said the woman, 89-year-old Sally Davies, would not get out of the car because there was a small dog inside the vehicle.

The man, 92-year-old Ronald Davies, was rescued by the officer and taken to a nearby hospital.

Sally tried to exit the car at the last minute, but was too late, Hauter said.

The dog survived and is OK.

The vehicle, which had Pennsylvania licenses plates, was destroyed.

The officer who rushed to help suffered an injury to his shoulder.

“We know it (the vehicle) was on the tracks for some reason. We are still trying to determine why,” Hauter said.