Police find nearly 240 grams of meth in traffic stop

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Police officers who thought they were making a routine traffic stop were able to keep a large amount of drugs from entering the community.

Mahoning Township police officers pulled over a silver Toyota last Tuesday.

It happened around 8 p.m. near Churchill Road and Martin Kelly Spears Road.

The car was initially pulled over for a broken brake light. But reports say police noticed several indicators of illegal activity, including a small, suspicious plastic bag that had fallen from the driver’s pocket.

They searched the rest of vehicle, finding crystal methamphetamine, a syringe and glass pipe. Reports say some of the contraband may have been mixed into a blue Monster Energy drink.

Police seized a total of 239.5 grams of methamphetamine from the two New Castle men.

Reports say if they’d been sold, the drugs would’ve been worth somewhere between $6,200 and $9,600.

The two men are facing felony possession charges with the intent to deliver.