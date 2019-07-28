Police: Driver hits pole, car catches fire in Youngstown

All three people in the car were taken to the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Officers and firefighters reported to a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. on East Indianola Avenue near Banner Supply.

Police say they found a car on fire and a utility pole damaged.

Officers say firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.

Police tell WYTV that speed was a factor and the vehicle lost control when it went over train tracks.

All three people in the car were taken to the hospital. There’s no information on their injuries.

The pole was damaged but power in the area was not affected.