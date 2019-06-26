Police converge on area in Warren after shots fired

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two deputies are on administrative assignment and a suspect is in jail after shots were fired at a Warren apartment complex.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Buckeye Street, near the Riverview Apartments.

Police arrested 25-year-old Dillon McCoy. He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail. He was initially booked on a felonious assault charge, but different charges are pending.

Warren City Police are handling the investigation.

Sheriff Paul Monroe says drug unit detectives were at the apartment complex, acting on a tip that McCoy was there. Monroe says McCoy is a known drug dealer to the unit.

Monroe said when detectives spotted McCoy and approached him in the parking lot, he took off and pulled out a stolen weapon from his waistband, pointing it at detectives. That’s when officers shot at McCoy.

No one was hit.