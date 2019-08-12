Police chase through Trumbull and Mahoning counties ends in Newton Township

One person was taken into custody

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Lordstown is in the Trumbull County Jail after leading police on a chase.

The incident started about 12:50 a.m. Monday with a traffic stop on Salt Springs Road in Weathersfield Township.

Police say 34-year-old Trever Griswold took off, leading police on a chase down several roads, at times reaching speeds of about 80 miles per hour.

Griswold lost control and hit a stop sign, crashing into a field on Miller Graber Road in Newton Township.

Griswold was arrested on charges of failure to comply with a police signal and resisting arrest.

Several agencies were involved in the chase including Weathersfield police, Newton Falls police, Lordstown police and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.