YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car crashed and flipped over on Youngstown’s east side.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Rutledge Drive, off of the Oak Street Extension.

Police officers on scene said the car went around a bend too fast, clipped a tree and landed on its roof.

They also said the driver was not injured in the crash.

Firefighters were called in to monitor the fuel spilled from the crash.