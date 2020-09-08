Police arrest suspect in Youngstown shooting after chase on foot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A suspect in an Aug. 22 shooting that put a man in the hospital was arrested Friday on Youngstown’s north side following a foot chase.

Walter Williams, 26, of Redondo Road, is charged with felonious assault for the shooting on Samuel Avenue and also a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Arrested with Williams was Andrew Williams, 24, also of Redondo Road, who faces charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Both men are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said an officer, who was called about 3 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of Redondo Road for an unrelated call, saw an SUV parked against traffic on the side of the road. The SUV was listed as a vehicle that was used in the shooting, reports said. Andrew Williams and a woman were inside the SUV, but it began to pull into the drive of a nearby home when the officer stopped.

Several people came outside of that home and began to complain and one of those people was Walter Williams, who had a warrant for the shooting, but he went back inside the home.

As friends and family continued complaining, Andrew Williams was handcuffed because he refused to identify himself, reports said. Other officers showed up and told Walter Williams to come out of the home.

Reports said Walter Williams refused for several minutes before he jumped out a second story window and ran across Belmont Avenue. Police managed to catch him behind a home in the 900 block of Burlington Avenue, reports said.

Inside the car, police reported finding a loaded 9mm handgun and a box of 7.62mm ammunition, which is commonly used in AK-47 semiautomatic rifles. A semiautomatic rifle was used in the shooting on Samuel Avenue.

Police credited one of the officers who arrived on the scene with possibly saving the victim’s life on Samuel Avenue by applying a chest seal to the victim’s wound then driving him to St. Elizabeth in a cruiser because no ambulances were available.