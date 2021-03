The fire started at 421 Washington St. just after 6 a.m. Thursday

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Two dogs have died in a house fire in Lisbon.

It happened at 421 Washington St. just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

No one was home at the time the fire started, other than the pets.

The fire caused mostly smoke damage, though there was fire damage on the back side of the house.

The Lisbon Fire Department was assisted by three neighboring departments.