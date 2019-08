In this photo made on Friday, May 24, 2019, the sign in front of the tree line driveway marks an entrance to the campus of Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pennsylvania is giving $1.5 million to expand the Hoyt Science Resource Center

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – Westminster College is getting state money to fund an expansion project on campus.

A new three-story addition will be built. The current third floor will also be renovated in the project.

Science, technology, engineering and math classes are taught in the building.