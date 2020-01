Both the cow and her unborn calf died

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) — Pennsylvania State Police are trying to figure out who would kill a Texas Longhorn cow and her unborn calf.

It happened in Slippery Rock Township along Copper Road near Blind Lane.

The rancher says he put the cattle out in the pasture yesterday to feed.

Around 2 p.m., he went to bring them in and noticed the cow was show along its left side. Both the cow and her unborn calf died.

Anyone with information should call PSP in New Castle, at 724-598-2211.