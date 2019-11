The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is giving guests a special offer through the rest of month.

Starting this weekend, the zoo is thanking its visitors by offering free admission to all ages through Dec. 1.

The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Visit the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium website for further details.