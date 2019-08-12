PSP looking for person of interest in Crawford Co. double murder

There was a 2009 Lincoln MKS Sedan gray/silver in color bearing PA plates KXW5126 that was stolen at the scene

(WYTV) – The Meadville Branch of Pennsylvania State Patrol is looking for a person of interest in a double murder.

They say they’re looking for 21-year-old Jack Turner. He is wanted for questioning and considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as having a tattoo covering his right hand, 5’11” and weighing 145 lbs. According to police, Turner trims his eyebrows and wears diamond studs in both ears.

Shannon Whitman, 49, and her 10-year-old son were found dead inside their home in Randolph Twp., according to police, the vehicle may have been stolen from the residence.

Troopers say Turner may have stolen the 2009 Lincoln MKS sedan. The license plate for the vehicle is KXW26. A warrant has been issued for Turner for theft of the car.