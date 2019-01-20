Skip to content
Pennsylvania
Nugget of Knowledge: Pennsylvania a Bigfoot hot spot
Measles case confirmed in Meadville, Pa.
Unofficial results from Mercer Co. primary election updated with absentee votes
Sunday is fish-for-free day in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania certified as REAL ID compliant, PennDOT says
More Pennsylvania Headlines
Department of Health reports hepatitis A outbreak in Pennsylvania
Weather forces fans to evacuate Heinz Field seats during Garth Brooks concert
Diocese of Erie places monsignor on leave for sexual abuse allegations
CDC reports Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats, cheeses
Improvement project scheduled to continue on Route 422
Hermitage to see traffic changes during bridge replacement
Vehicle restrictions on certain PA roads during winter weather
Lanes closed on I-279 due to damaged bridge
PennDOT lifts all vehicle restrictions in Pennsylvania
PennDOT: Commercial vehicle ban removed from some interstates and expressways