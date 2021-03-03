Pennsylvania teachers to get 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Wolf says

Education groups say vaccinating school staff is essential to reopen schools and keep them open

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says teachers will receive doses of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, under a plan his administration will release.

In a news conference on a separate topic, Wolf said his administration’s plan will be released Wednesday.

State officials expect 94,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive this week.

The state is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan, offering the shots to people age 65 and over and younger people with high-risk medical conditions. That’s about 4 million people.