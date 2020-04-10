Pennsylvania nearing 20,000 COVID-19 cases as related deaths continue to climb

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is now reporting 19,979 positive COVID-19 cases and 416 related deaths

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 cases and related deaths have continued to climb.

Thursday, the Department of Health reported 18,228 positive coronavirus cases and 338 deaths.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 37 cases of coronavirus and two deaths in Lawrence County. In Mercer County, there were 30 cases.

The latest numbers show that Lawrence County now has 45 cases and three deaths, while Mercer County has 36 cases.