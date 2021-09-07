Pennsylvania: Mask mandate for schools, daycares begins Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – Pennsylvania’s mask mandate takes effect in all schools and daycares today.

A handful of parents protested the requirement yesterday at the capitol.

There’s also a lawsuit looked to overturn it, filed Friday.

This order applies to all students and staff, regardless of their vaccination status.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf said it was needed after most of the state’s 500 school districts did not impose their own mask mandates.

Republican State Representative Jesse Topper says Wolf should have left the decision up to the districts.

“The governor said I will not get involved in this you will make those decisions and after school has started the change has created a great deal of chaos,” Topper said.

The lawsuit accuses the Wolf administration of not filing the mask mandate through the official commonwealth regulatory review process.

Critics who want an injunction against the recent order also said Wolf had been evading recently accepted amendments to law. These had limited the governor’s emergency powers during crisis, like issuing stay-at-home orders and other mandates.