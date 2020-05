The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported 1,059 traffic fatalities in 2019

(WYTV) – The number of people who died last year from traffic accidents in Pennsylvania was at an all-time low.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported 1,059 traffic fatalities in 2019, the lowest since record keeping began in 1928.

There were 281 fatalities involving drivers 65 years and older, down 49 from 2018.

Motorcycle fatalities were up by 10 last year at 174.

There were 154 pedestrians killed last year, a decrease of 47.