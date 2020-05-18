PennDOT reminds drivers to “click it or ticket”

A seat belt increases your chances of surviving a crash by up to 60%

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation is reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts at all times while in a moving vehicle.

Wearing a seat belt can save lives as it is your best defense from injury or death. A seat belt increases your chances of surviving a crash by up to 60%.

PennDOT reminds drivers that there are no excuses when it comes to not wearing a seatbelt.

You can still be thrown from a vehicle even if you are riding in the back seat. If you are unrestrained, you also pose a risk to others in the vehicle with you.

Police departments are increasing nighttime enforcement. In addition, there are more high-risk drivers on the roads at night, such as impaired drivers and drowsy drivers, which may present increased risk for a crash.

Less than one-half of one percent of all injury crashes involves fire or submersion. Also, national research has shown you are 25 times more likely to be killed if you are ejected from the vehicle.

If you are a driver or passenger under 18 years of age, you must buckle up. Children under 8 years old must be properly restrained.