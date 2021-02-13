PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Commission implementing roadway restrictions due to expected storm

The restrictions begin at noon Saturday and remain in place until road conditions improve

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are implementing restrictions on some roadways due to winter weather.

The restrictions begin at noon Saturday and remain in place until road conditions improve.

Drivers are urged to avoid travel, if possible.

Effective at noon, vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan :

The entire length of Interstate 76/276 (PA Turnpike mainline ) in both directions; and

) in both directions; and The entire length of Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) in both directions;

Effective at 12:15 p.m., vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan :

The entire length of Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

in both directions; Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 80;

from the Maryland border to Interstate 80; The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 95 in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 176 in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 283 in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 295 in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 476 (non-tolled portion) in both directions; and

in both directions; and The entire length of Interstate 676 in both directions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added, depending on changing conditions.