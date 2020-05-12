PennDOT extends expiration dates on vehicle registrations, inspections

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, certain deadlines will be extended through June 30

HARRISBURG (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is extending the expiration dates for vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the following deadlines will be extended for Pennsylvanians through June 30:

Vehicle registrations of all classes, including, but not limited to, mass transit vehicle registrations, apportioned vehicle registrations, fleet vehicle registrations, dealer plate registrations, temporary registrations and biennial farm exemption certificates scheduled to expire between March 16 and May 31

Safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire between March 16 and May 31

Persons with disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire between March 16 and May 31

On May 1, PennDOT announced driver’s licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire between March 16 and May 31 will also be extended through June 30.

Limited services are available at some license centers. For a full list, visit the DMV’s website.

Driver and vehicle resources are also available online.