AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - In Feb. 2004, a 7-year-old girl from Austintown was stabbed in the heart by her grandmother. Today, that little girl is using her experience to help others realize that trauma can happen, but it's not the end.

"I was trying to get out. My body was shutting down. I was, like, spinning towards the door … It's very blurry in that moment but after that, I just felt my body go numb … The last view I had was my own blood dripping down the stairs."