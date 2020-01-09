Penguin City Beer releasing limited-edition cans for Youngstown Phantoms

You can get the special 12-ounce can -- featuring artwork by Youngstown Clothing Company -- in select stores and at all home Phantoms games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Brewing Company is featuring Youngstown Phantoms Hockey on select beer cans this year.

You can get the special 12-ounce can — featuring artwork by Youngstown Clothing Company — in select stores and at all home Phantoms games.

“We are thrilled to partner with Penguin City Brewing Company and the Youngstown Clothing Company, who are two of the most exciting, successful, innovative and hardworking entities in the Valley,” said Phantoms team president Andrew Goldman. “We hope and expect that this will be the first of many collaborations together and can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Youngstown Clothing Company will also be releasing a limited-edition t-shirt to go along with the can. They go on sale at the store in the Southern Park Mall this Saturday.

“The Youngstown Phantoms is an amazing organization to have in our community,” said Tim Petrey, with Youngstown Clothing Company. “Many people don’t realize the road to the NHL comes right through Youngstown.”

The limited-edition beer can will be available for the remainder of the 2020 season.