Pay raise for deputies in Trumbull county

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies in Trumbull county are getting a boost in pay. It’s all in an effort to keep and retain deputies at the sheriff’s office.

“To go out in the environment that we’re in today, they should be compensated fairly for it,” said Sheriff Paul Monroe.

Monroe said most of the deputies they’ve lost in the last year or so left because they were offered more pay at other law enforcement agencies.

“I don’t begrudge anyone who’s left here because of the wages, I completely understand that,” he said.

So in an effort to retain their current employees, his office worked with county commissioners and the deputies union to move up pay raises effective October 1.

“Our goal is to retain the employees that we have to make Trumbull county a place that they want to retire from and make this their career,” Monroe said.

Monroe says the modified contract eliminated the 10-tier pay scale and brought deputies hired prior to October up to the top rate of $27.52 an hour. They also raised the rate for new hires from $20.62 to $22.56 an hour.

Experienced officers hired laterally would also be brought in at the top rate.

“One of the purposes of that is recruitment we want to bring good experienced officers into the sheriff’s office,” Monroe said.

News of the higher pay has already enticed more people to apply, according to Monroe.