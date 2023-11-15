KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an odd pregame superstition.

Mahomes joined “ManningCast” with Peyton and Eli Manning during the Buffalo Bills matchup with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

During the broadcast, the two-time MVP shared his pregame superstition: He wears the same pair of red underwear every game.

“First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them,” Mahomes said.

“I threw them on that first season. We had a pretty good season that season. I only wear them for gameday, though, so they’re not too worn down.”

Mahomes said he washes them every once in a while, but not if the Chiefs are on a hot streak.

“If we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them,” Mahomes said.

He doesn’t appear to be halting the superstition anytime soon thanks to the Chiefs’ constant success.

“As long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going,” he said.

The superstition appears to be going well for the Chiefs this season. They are currently 7-2 and first in the AFC.