Path Forward: Gov. DeWine to lay out plan for reopening

(WYTV) – With just four days until May 1, the promised first day of relaxing some lockdown guidelines, Governor Mike DeWine is expected to release additional details Monday about his plan to begin to reopen Ohio’s economy.

DeWine is expected to announce this week which businesses can reopen come May 1 and what their operations may entail. Businesses that are allowed to open will be under restrictions and must provide the ability to provide social distancing.

Additional guidelines are expected to be revealed Monday during the administration’s daily briefing at 2 p.m. That briefing will be streamed here and carried live on WKBN TV 27.

We've been working all weekend on #Ohio's path forward to restart. More details soon. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/iowsQ0fiYb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 26, 2020

Where we stand now: All non-essential businesses remain closed, and DeWine announced last week that schools will be closed for the rest of the year.

On Wednesday, the governor eased restrictions on elective surgeries, saying doctors can review postponed procuedures and decide in consultation wtih patients whether to move forward.

Currently, there are 15,963 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state. Deaths are at 728, hospitalizations at 3,178 and ICU admissions are at 952.

Deaths and ICU admissions are trending down over the past five days, as reported on the state’s Coronavirus Dashboard. Cases and hospitalizations are also trending down with a few spikes at the beginning of the five-day trend.

DeWine made several announcements Friday about testing, saying there will be 22,000 tests administered in the state by May 27, which will lead to the availability of contact tracing in the state.