Pa. Senator introduces bills to reform police interaction with those with disabilities

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey introduced two bills that would reform the way law enforcement interacts with people with disabilities.

Casey’s proposal would enhance state and regional 2-1-1 call systems, diverting some non-criminal emergency calls away from 9-1-1.

“I do think that there’s bipartisan concern for the nature of this particular problem. I think people in both parties understand that we can save a lot of lives and avert a number of tragedies by putting in place these kinds of supports,” Casey said.



Casey’s policing reform initiative – the Law Enforcement Education and Accountability for People with Disabilities (LEAD) Initiative – comprises two bills to address racial justice and the high incident rate of police violence involving people with disabilities: the Human-services Emergency Logistics Program (HELP) Act and the Safe Interactions Act.