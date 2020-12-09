Pa. Senator introduces bills to reform police interaction with those with disabilities

News

Casey's proposal would enhance state and regional 2-1-1 call systems, diverting some non-criminal emergency calls away from 9-1-1

by: Keely Lovern

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Inhauscreative via GettyImages

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey introduced two bills that would reform the way law enforcement interacts with people with disabilities.

Casey’s proposal would enhance state and regional 2-1-1 call systems, diverting some non-criminal emergency calls away from 9-1-1. 

“I do think that there’s bipartisan concern for the nature of this particular problem. I think people in both parties understand that we can save a lot of lives and avert a number of tragedies by putting in place these kinds of supports,” Casey said.

Casey’s policing reform initiative – the Law Enforcement Education and Accountability for People with Disabilities (LEAD) Initiative – comprises two bills to address racial justice and the high incident rate of police violence involving people with disabilities: the Human-services Emergency Logistics Program (HELP) Act and the Safe Interactions Act.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com