Pa. representatives calling on Gov. Wolf to sign PIAA bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania House Democrats and Republicans are holding a press conference Wednesday morning, calling on Governor Tom Wolf to sign a bill regarding PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association) sports.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff will be joined by Representatives Mike Reese, Jessie Topper, Joe Emerick and others during the conference.

They are calling on Wolf to sign House Bill 2787, ensuring that decisions about school sports and spectators can be made at the local level.

The press conference will be streamed live at 10 a.m. from Harrisburg.

