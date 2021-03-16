PA looking to change how charter schools in the state are run

Charter schools saw an uptick in enrollment during the pandemic, and state leaders say they can be up to twice as expensive and perform worse

(WYTV) – Charter schools in Pennsylvania could be looking at big changes. A new law would change the way they operate.

It’s been 25 years since there was any significant reform in charter school law. Now there’s a push to change that.

Changes to the law would take a three-prong approach:

Increase accountability and transparency of public charter schools Funding reforms Reform of cyber charter schools so no more of them would be allowed in Pennsylvania until the existing ones perform better

The governor, lawmakers and educators are pushing for this reform, partly because charter schools are expensive.

Cyber charter schools can be twice as expensive as regular remote learning programs.

Tax dollars follow a child to a school so when a student leaves a state-run school for a charter school, their home district loses money. Wealthier districts spend more for cyber charter schools.

“You’ll see a student that comes with a tuition payment of roughly $8,000 or $9,000 because that’s what per pupil spending in their home school district,” said Adam Schott, special assistant to the secretary of education. “They’ll sit before a program delivered by that school, and then you’ll have a tuition payment for a student from another part of the commonwealth and the payment might be $20,000 or $25,000. And in special education, it could be $30,000 or $40,000.”

Sometimes the education at the charter school is not as good as it should be.

“When you look at 3,000 schools, charter schools do tend to underperform in some really important areas,” Schott said. “We have to designate the bottom 5% of schools under federal law. So 10 of our 14 cyber charter schools fall in that bottom 5%.”

Some of these charter schools underperform when it comes to special needs children. Schott said the structure for funding special education in charter schools is different than in community schools, which creates problems — sometimes leaving students with greater needs, including those learning English as a second language, behind.

He said Pennsylvania has more cyber charter schools than most states. They saw a significant uptick in enrollment during the pandemic.

Now state-run districts are implementing their own online academies and finding they can run them at lower costs then the cyber charters.

The Department of Education said it’s not trying to get rid of school choice by changing the law, it just wants to make sure when parents pick a charter school, they know it’s a “quality option.” It also wants to hold charter schools accountable the way its 500 districts across the state are held accountable.

The new law would create a standard tuition rate for all cyber charter schools.