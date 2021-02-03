Pa. Gov. Wolf launches a budget fraught with deficits, uncertainty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is asking lawmakers to raise income taxes on higher earners and give public schools a massive boost in aid, even as he faces a gaping deficit and uncertainty over how much more pandemic relief the federal government will send.
Because of the pandemic, Wolf delivered his annual budget address Wednesday to lawmakers by a pre-recorded video.
Wolf, a Democrat, is asking the Republican-controlled Legislature to increase the personal income tax to raise $4 billion over a full-year, or about 25% more. The cash would go to public schools and help fill a multibillion-dollar deficit inflicted by the pandemic.
It is likely dead-on-arrival in the Legislature.