Pa. Gov. Wolf launches a budget fraught with deficits, uncertainty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is asking lawmakers to raise income taxes on higher earners and give public schools a massive boost in aid, even as he faces a gaping deficit and uncertainty over how much more pandemic relief the federal government will send.

Because of the pandemic, Wolf delivered his annual budget address Wednesday to lawmakers by a pre-recorded video.

Wolf, a Democrat, is asking the Republican-controlled Legislature to increase the personal income tax to raise $4 billion over a full-year, or about 25% more. The cash would go to public schools and help fill a multibillion-dollar deficit inflicted by the pandemic.

It is likely dead-on-arrival in the Legislature.