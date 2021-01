They're holding a press conference at noon today to discuss the election results

(WKBN) – Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt will speak on the 2020 election and plan to “debunk baseless accusations.”

WKBN will live stream that press conference.