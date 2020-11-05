Pa. governor criticizes attempt to stop vote counting, calling it ‘undemocratic’

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference offering updates regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Trump's team announced that it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf condemned efforts to halt vote counting in the state.

Thursday morning, he released the following statement:

“Pennsylvania is going to count every vote and no amount of intimidation will stop our dedicated election officials in our municipalities. As a country and a commonwealth, we must reject efforts to intimidate election workers and prevent votes from being counted. The planned attacks on our elections this morning are undemocratic and all elected officials must denounce them. Pennsylvania will be prepared to protect our election workers and our votes.”

Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign is “suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers.” He said the campaign wants “to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law.”

Clark also said the campaign would seek to intervene in an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

Wolf accused Republicans of seeking to undermine confidence in the election results, and his elections chief said the state acted legally and properly to ensure a complete and accurate count. More than 2.6 million mail-in ballots were cast, and there has been no report of fraud or any other problem with the accuracy of the count.

An order allows mail-in ballots to be counted up until Friday if they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

The Wolf Administration was supposed to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon with updates on the election, but that press conference was rescheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.