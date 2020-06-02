Pa. Department of State: Deadline for mail-in voter ballots is here

Live Now
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of State is reminding voters that absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by their county election office by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If voters have not yet returned their ballots, they are asked to hand-deliver them to their county election office.

On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order to push back the deadline for voters in six counties affected by civil disturbances, curfews and closures.

These counties include Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery and Philadelphia.

