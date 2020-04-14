Pa. Department of Health reports new COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 25,345.

The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 584.

There are 51 cases of coronavirus and four related deaths in Lawrence County, and there were 44 positive cases and no related deaths reported in Mercer County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

The Department of Health will be providing a briefing at 2 p.m. today. Stay tuned to WKBN.com for updates.