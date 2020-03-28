Pa. Department of Health reports 533 new coronavirus cases, 12 new deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 533 cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the state since Friday.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,751, including 34 deaths.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. There are six reported cases in Mercer County and eight in Lawrence County.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past week indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

There are 25,254 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 11% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6. Currently, 22 counties are under stay-at-home orders.