Pa. Department of Health leaders to discuss rising COVID-19 cases, contact tracing

(WKBN) – Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will join Contact Tracing and Testing Director Michael Huff to discuss the increase of COVID-19 cases, case investigations and contact tracing in Pennsylvania.

They’ll be speaking at 1:30 p.m. today.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,488 positive cases of COVID-19 and 49 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 4,361 new cases and 62 new deaths were reported.

It’s the highest daily increase since reporting has started, bringing the statewide total to 248,856 cases and 9,194 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between November 5 and November 11 is 331,492 with 25,702 positive cases. There were 50,997 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 11. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 7,189 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,506,649 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

There are 2,080 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 438 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,576 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,972 cases among employees, for a total of 34,548 cases at 1,132 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,999 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,202 of the total cases are among health care workers.