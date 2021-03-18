Pa. Burger Trail features 15 local restaurants with unique, mouth-watering burgers

Lawrence County believes it has a reputation for some of the best burgers in a bun

LAWRENCE CO., Pa (WYTV) – There’s always enjoyment in taking the scenic route. There’s a great trail in Lawrence County that will keep your eyes satisfied and your stomach, too.

The sizzle a hamburger makes on the grill is recognizable and appealing. Edward’s Restaurant & Lounge in New Castle has many varieties. Ed Reiber has been making hamburgers for 35 years and knows what brings people back.

“Nice, big, juicy burger with all the fixings!” he said.

“The Burger Trail developed a couple years ago because we noticed a lot of our local shops were developing these really awesome and delicious burgers. So we thought, let’s get people in the door that way,” said Ginny Jacob, with Visit Lawrence County.

There are 15 locations listed that are all locally-owned restaurants. The Burger Trail promotes tourism and Lawrence County as a foodie community.

“It means a lot because of the pandemic and we’ve lost a lot of business. Some of our regulars are coming back and it’s just a really good promotion for us,” Reiber said.

If you attempt the Burger Trail, bring your appetite. Complete half of the trail and you get a prize from Visit Lawrence County. Eat a burger at every place and you get the official Burger Trail T-shirt.

“We don’t feel that it’s a competition. We just would like to get more business into the county from outside and try all the restaurants,” Reiber said.

Some burgers have grilled cheese as the bun — that’s the Grilled Cheezy Melt at Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes.

If you want more, try the Cliffhanger Challenge — a triple cheeseburger, nine pieces of bacon, a hill of fries and a root beer float. Finish it in 10 minutes and it’s free.

A link to all the burger locations can be found on Visit Lawrence County’s website.