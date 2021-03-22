OVI Task Force reports checkpoint results

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Boardman last Friday.
The checkpoint was on Market Street at Hillman from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Officers from the OVI Task Force and troopers also conducted saturation patrols in support of the checkpoint.
A total of 400 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 10 vehicles were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.
These are the results of the checkpoint and saturation patrols:
- 1 arrest for OVI
- 3 summonses for driving under suspension
- 1 summons for no operator’s license
- 6 summonses for drug abuse
- 1 summons for drug paraphernalia
- 2 citations for traffic control device
- 1 summons for underage possession of tobacco
Task Force agencies participating in the checkpoint included:
- Boardman
- Canfield
- Beaver
- Goshen
- Jackson
- MCSO
- Mill Creek
- Poland Township
- Smith Township