WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – There are 6,441 customers without power in Trumbull County as of about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Most are in Warren, which has about 4,300 without power, and Howland Township, which has about 1,900.

St. Joe’s Hospital in Warren is not accepting new patients while the power is out.

Crews don’t yet know what caused the outage.

Power is expected to come back on by 9 p.m. Tuesday.