MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Over 4,000 customers are without power in Mahoning County Monday evening.

As of just before 5:30 p.m., 4,297 were without electricity.

Most are in Berlin Township, Craig Beach, Goshen Township, Milton Township and Sebring.

Crews are on the way. They’re not yet sure what caused the outages.

Power is expected to be back on by 7:30 p.m.

You can see updated outage information on First Energy’s website.