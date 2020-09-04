Outdoor concerts, movie nights planned in downtown Youngstown as restrictions ease

There will be three concerts and four movie showings over the next couple of months

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As COVID-19 guidelines ease for outdoor venues, there are now plans for socially-distanced events in downtown Youngstown.

There will be three concerts at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, starting in mid-September through the beginning of October:

September 19: Disco Inferno

September 26: Jazz in the Park All-Star Revue, presented by Jazz in the Park Youngstown, Inc.

October 3: 3-3-0 Show Live, presented by Loud 102.3

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows start at 7:30.

Limited capacity will be enforced and those attending must wear masks at all times.

You can buy tickets through Ticketmaster.com.

There will also be outdoor movie nights at Wean Park in the Huntington Bank Community Alley under the Market Street Bridge:

September 20: Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

September 27: Remember the Titans (2000)

October 4: Coco (2017)

October 11: Addams Family Values (1993)

Movies start at dusk.