NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – An accident took place on State Route 5 near the Braceville Airport in Braceville Township, Newton Falls.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say an ultra glider was stuck in a tree about 30 feet in the air.

OSP said the pilot is conscious and alert, but suffered a leg injury.

Numerous fire departments, life flight and ambulances are on scene in process of getting pilot out of the glider.

