Online form now available to report Social Security spam calls

(WKBN) — The Social Security Administration and its inspector general announced a new online form for reporting scam calls.

Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security, and Gail S. Ennis, the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration, announced the launch of a dedicated online form to receive reports from the public about Social Security-related scams.

These scams mislead victims into making cash or gift card payments to avoid arrest for purported Social Security number problems.

This scam has skyrocketed, making it the number-one type of fraud reported to the FTC and Social Security Administration.

The new online form will capture data that will be analyzed for trends and commonalities to further identification of investigative leads.

This could help identify entities or individuals participating in or facilitating such scams.

“We are taking action to raise awareness and prevent scammers from harming Americans,” Saul said. “I am deeply troubled that our country has not been able to stop these crooks from deceiving some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”

“Awareness is our best hope to thwart the scammers,” Ennis said. “Tell your friends and family about them and report them to us when you receive them, but most importantly, just hang up and ignore the calls.”

Social Security employees do occasionally contact people, typically those who have ongoing business with the agency. However, they will never threaten a person or promise a Social Security benefit approval or increase in exchange for money.

In such cases, the public is advised that the call is fraudulent and should just hang up.

In most cases, if there are any issues regarding someone’s Social Security number or record, the agency will mail a letter.

The Social Security OIG will also continue to take reports of fraud, waste and abuse within the Social Security’s programs and operations.

A separate online form for those reports are available on its website.