1 man dead in overnight shooting on Youngstown’s south side

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened near the corner of South and E. Lucius avenues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on the south side.

It was near the corner of South and E. Lucius avenues just before 2 a.m.

One man was found dead after being shot multiple times. He has not been identified.

Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Right now, there are no suspects in custody.

While officers were investigating, a head-on crash involving a police cruiser also happened at the scene. Officers said it is not related to the homicide and will be investigated separately.